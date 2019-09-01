Three-time champion Nadal returned from an extended rest to dispose of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, having benefited from three days off after a walkover.

The Spanish second seed will meet 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who defeated American John Isner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4, for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I’m happy to be in the fourth round for one more time. It was a good match,” said Nadal, who quit with injury against Juan Martin del Potro during last year’s semi-final.

“I’m trying to play a little bit more aggressive and a little bit less than before.” It’s true last year I had some tough matches. You never know what’s better or worse,” he said of his serene progress this week.

Cilic, the 22nd seed and 2017 Wimbledon finalist, took out top US hope Isner in four tight sets. “I’ve played quite a few times with Rafa. When you play these top guys you have to come up with your great tennis,” said Cilic.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev made it to the second week in New York for the first time after fighting past Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). The German will now face Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16 after the Argentine defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev eliminated Australian 28th seed Nick Kyrgios to qualify for the US Open last 16 on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win.

The 43rd-ranked Rublev, who beat Roger Federer in Cincinnati this month, will play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, the 24th seed, for a spot in the quarter-finals.

In the last match of the men’s draw on day six, France’s Gael Monfils got the better of Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in a thrilling five-setter.

Results

3rd rd

Andrey Rublev (RUS) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS x28) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x24) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2)

Gael Monfils (FRA x13) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3

Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x20) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Marin Cilic (CRO x22) bt John Isner (USA x14) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Chung Hyeon (KOR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

[With inputs from AFP]