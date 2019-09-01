Avesh Khan starred after scoring first class half-century as India Red and India Green set up the Duleep Trophy title clash against each other after playing out a draw in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The day belonged to Khan, who produced a 56-ball 64 in a last-wicket 73-run stand with Sandeep Warrier (5) as India Red made 441 to take a slender one-run lead.

Replying to Green’s total of 440, the Red team had resumed the day’s proceedings at a precarious 404/9. It was a remarkable batting show as the Reds were reduced to 368/9 at one stage.

Green (0.057) advanced to the final on the basis of a better net run-rate as it was tied on two points with India Blue (0.028) but took second place. India Red took the top spot with six points. Khan, who had hit five sixes on Saturday, added two more to his kitty, dashing Indian Green’s hopes of taking lead and three points.

He was finally caught by wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar to give Ankit Rajpoot his third wicket. In the second innings, India Red crawled to 98/3 in 54 overs before play was called off. The final will be played from September 4 at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Brief Scores:

India Green 440 and 98/3 in 54 overs (Dhruv Shorey 44*) drew with India Red 441 (Mahipal Lomror 126, Karun Nair 90, Avesh Khan 64; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/135, Ankit Rajpoot 3/71)