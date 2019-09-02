India’s challenge at the US Open ended on Sunday as Rohan Bopanna bowed out of both the men’s and mixed doubles at the final Grand Slam of the year.

In the men’s doubles, Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov, who defeated four-time Grand Slam champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round, had received a walkover in the second round against Italy’s Andreas Seppi and Marco Cecchinato.

The Indo-Canadian pair couldn’t build on their good run, though, and were beaten 3-6, 4-6 by Britain’s Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in the round of 16.

Bopanna lost in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the mixed doubles as well. He and his American partner Abigail Spears lost 5-7, 6-7 in two tight sets against Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo.