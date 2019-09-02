Napoli have signed Fernando Llorente on a free transfer after the Spaniard’s two-year spell at Tottenham came to an end, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The club did not say how long the 34-year-old striker’s contract was for, although Italian media reported he had signed a two-year deal.

Llorente made 24 international appearances between 2008-2013, winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

After two wonderful seasons, today I say goodbye to Tottenham. It was a pleasure to wear this shirt and wherever I go there will be always a space in my heart for Tottenham and for their fans. I wish you all the best for this season and for the future! Thanks. #COYS💙 pic.twitter.com/M2ox8SYpUy — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) September 2, 2019

It will be the second time he has played in Italy, after a successful two-year spell with Juventus from 2013, playing a key role in two Serie A title triumphs and reaching the 2015 Champions League final, where he came on as a late second-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to Barcelona.

Llorente’s time at Tottenham did not go to plan, as he served as back-up to Harry Kane and managed only two goals in 36 Premier League games.

He did, however, score 11 times in cup competitions, including crucial Champions League strikes against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund last season as Spurs reached the final.