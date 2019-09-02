India all-rounder Deepti Sharma starred with the bat to steer Western Storm to women’s Super League title on Sunday at the County Ground in Hove, hitting a belligerent 39 from just 22 balls against Southern Vipers.

Sharma’s late assault was instrumental in Storm chasing down Vipers’ imposing total of 172 with an over to spare. In-form captain Heather Knight anchored the run chase with a fine unbeaten 78 from 53 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes. Opener Smriti Mandhana, though, missed out and was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Natasha Farrant.

The Knight-Sharma duo built a breezy 71-run stand off just 39 deliveries.

Earlier, all-rounder Danielle Wyatt’s thrilling 42-ball 73 helped Vipers get to 172/7. Sharma, despite conceding 40 from her four overs, accounted for the wicket of Wyatt, which triggered a middle-order collapse.

Brief Scores: Southern Vipers 172/7 (Danielle Wyatt 73, Tammy Beaumont 33; Anya Shrubsole 4-0-26-2) lost to Western Storm 174/4 (Heather Knight 78*, Deepti Sharma 39*; Natasha Farrant 3-0-19-2) by 6 wickets.