Australia’s Steve Smith has surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen by a point. Smith now has 904 points compared to 903 of Kohli.

Smith scored two centuries – 144 and 142 – in Australia’s 251-run win in the first Ashes Test and 92 at Lord’s. However, he suffered a concussion after being hit on the head by Jofra Archer in the second Test at Lord’s, returns after sitting out last week’s agonising loss at Headingley which levelled the five-match series 1-1 with two Tests to play.

Smith has scored 378 runs at an average of 126 in three innings in the series and was back on the field in last week’s tour match against Derbyshire.

Kohli, on the other hand, has a relatively quiet series against the West Indies where he scored just two half-centuries.

England’s Joe Root and India’s Ajinkya Rahane were the other movers in the rankings moving up to sixth and seventh spot respectively.

The Australian had been the No.1 Test batsman from December 2015 to August 2018 but lost the ranking while he was on the sidelines serving his 12-month suspension from international cricket.

In the bowlers’ ranking India’s hero in the 2-0 Test series win, Jasprit Bumrah moved up to the third spot in the rankings closing in on Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins at the top.