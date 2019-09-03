Spain football team coach Robert Moreno has said he would be happy to step aside if Luis Enrique ever wanted to resume his role in charge of the national team.

Luis Enrique’s nine-year-old daughter Xana died of bone cancer last week. He resigned from his position as Spain coach in June.

Moreno took over the position, having been Luis Enrique’s assistant with the side, and previously at Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Roma.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Moreno said Luis Enrique would always be welcome back.

“There is a very recent situation that we must respect and I don’t believe he is even thinking about this at the moment,” Moreno said.

“I consider Luis a friend and friendship comes before anything else in life because without it, I think you lose what it means to be a person.

“So if the time comes when he decides that he wants to come back and be coach, whenever that might be, and he wants to be involved with us, then I would be the first and most delighted to step aside and go back to working with him.”

Moreno first took charge of the team after Luis Enrique withdrew from a match against Malta in March.

“There are three press conferences that I would have liked not to do,” Moreno added. “The one before Malta, my presentation and today.”

Spain travel to Romania on Thursday before playing at home to the Faroe Islands on Sunday as they look to take one step closer to qualifying for Euro 2020.

They sit top of Group F, five points ahead of Sweden and Romania, after winning all of their four matches so far.