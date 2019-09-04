A furious Harbhajan Singh blasted Adam Gilchrist after the Australian suggested that he was perhaps not out when the Indian spinner had him leg-before during his historic hat-trick back in 2001 at Kolkata. Gilchrist was Harbhajan’s second wicket in what was a game-changing spell at Eden Gardens.

A fan shared the video clip of Harbhajan’s achievement, to which Gilchrist wrote “No DRS” on his twitter handle. The Australian suggested that if Decision Review System technology was available at that time, he would have got the leg-before decision overturned.

Harbhajan hit back at Gilchrist, saying he would not have survived long anyway in a Tweet which is now deleted. “Do you think you would have survived for long if not first ball? Stop crying over these things mate. Thought you would talk sense after your playing days, but few things never change. You are the prime example of that. Always crying (sic),” wrote Harbhajan.

The off-spinner was India’s first bowler to claim a Test hat-trick. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently became only the third Indian bowler to get a hat-trick in the longest format during the second Test against the West Indies in Jamaica. Irfan Pathan had achieved the feat in 2006 against Pakistan.