The Goa Swimming Federation has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly after a video of him molesting a trainee was circulated on whatsapp and the matter was brought to the notice of Union Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju responded to the twitter posts tagging him and promised immediate action against the coach and also urged the police to take further action.

While it was not clear at first where the incident had happened, the minister announced in the morning that the coach has been suspended with immediate effect and the Swimming Federation of India has been asked not to employ him anywhere in India.

I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines. https://t.co/q6H1ixZVsi — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2019

Sources said no detailed investigation in the matter has taken place but the video was reason enough to terminate the coach’s contract and the Goa Swimming Federation authorities are in the process of filing an FIR against the former Indian Railways employee.

The 15-year-old, who hails from West Bengal but is in Goa to train swimmers, has alleged that the coach was molesting her for over six months and shot the video herself on the mobile camera.