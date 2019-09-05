Sourav Ganguly believes KL Rahul should be replaced as Test opener by Rohit Sharma. In a column he wrote for The Times of India, the former India captain explained why this could prove to be the right move for Virat Kohli and Co.

Rahul has been inconsistent as an opener in the longest format of the game. In the two Tests during the recent tour of the West Indies, the right-hander 44, 48, 13 and 6. He has played a total of 36 international matches in the longest format and has 2,006 runs to his name at an average of 34.58.

Ganguly reckons Rahul hasn’t done enough with the opportunities he has been presented and it’s time the Indian team management looked at Rohit as an alternative at the top of the order in Test cricket as well.

After the World Cup, India embarked on the tour of West Indies with a few areas and the role of a few cricketers as well to be ironed out. The opening still remains an area to work on,” Ganguly wrote in his column. “Mayank Agarwal looks good but will need a few more opportunities. His partner, KL Rahul, though, has flattered to deceive and that creates an opening at the top.”

Ganguly reasoned that Rohit is in fine form at the moment, with the 32-year-old having scored a record five centuries at the World Cup, and shouldn’t be left on the bench at this time.

“I had suggested earlier about trying Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket and I still believe that he needs to be given an opportunity because he is too good a player to be left out in the cold. After a fantastic World Cup, I believe he will be itching to grab the opportunity to open in Tests. With Ajinkya Rahane and HanumaVihari settling in nicely, there is not much left to play around in the middle-order.”