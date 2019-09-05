Uncapped left-arm spinner George Linde was on Thursday named as replacement for all-rounder Jon-Jon Trevor Smuts in South Africa’s squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, starting on September 15.

Linde, who is currently playing in India in the unofficial ODI series against India A, was drafted in after Smuts was pulled out of the squad for “failing to meet the required fitness standards”, a Cricket South Africa release said.

The 27-year-old from Cape Town scored a quickfire unbeaten 52 in the second game of the five-match series, and has bagged three wickets in as many matches so far.

Linde, who was part of the 15-member spin camp that practiced in Bengaluru last month, has played 75 T20 matches so far, scoring 611 runs at a strike rate of 139.81. He also taken 77 wickets at a strike rate of 19.3.

South Africa also announced their Test squad on Thursday, with Faf du Plessis retained as captain and Temba Bavuma named his deputy.

The rest of the squad is expected to depart for India on Friday.

South Africa will start their India tour with a three-match T20I series, starting with the first one in Dharamshala on September 15.

T20I squad

Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

Test squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen.