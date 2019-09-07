Shooter Yashaswini Deswal says her World Cup gold will act as a reassurance as the Indian shooter gets down to improve the “little things” in her quest for success at next year’s Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old secured India’s ninth Olympic berth after bagging the gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.

In an authoritative display, the former junior world champion recorded 236.7 in the eight-woman final of the season’s fourth ISSF World Cup to upstage numero uno shooter Olena Kostevych of Ukraine.

“I feel very happy after winning the medal and quota place. My hard work finally bore fruit,” Deswal was quoted as saying by PTI.

“For me, this medal is a reassurance that I am on the right track. It came at the right time. I needed this boost.

“My actual journey has now started after winning the medal and it will be as important as winning the quota. Whatever is the competition, every shot will be important and I’ll have to produce my absolute best.”

Deswal, who had aggregated 582 to top the qualifications in Rio, said she needs to improve her scores as the Olympics approaches.

“Technically, I don’t have to make any major adjustments but I have to improve my shot timing in each tournament and of course work on physical conditioning.”

She added: “I will have to work on the little things which will help me in my journey to the Olympics. Now the trials are going on and then there is Asian Championship and World Finals.”

Deswal, who also won a silver medal partnering Abhishek Verma in mixed 10m air pistol, said he takes inspiration from young colleagues such as Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

“The Indian team is giving good competition to each other. Each player boosts the performance of others. All the youngsters are so motivated and it is inspiring,” she said.

Asked how she took up shooting, Deswal said: “My uncle was in Army. He was on the verge of taking VRS and we had gone to his unit and I had fired with army guns but it was very different and I was amused by the experience. I later went to Commonwealth games in 2010 and there I met my coach.