Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run victory against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. The win left Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.
England, set a mammoth target of 383 to win, were dismissed for 197 on the fifth day. Craig Overton, who batted for 105 balls, was last man out when lbw to Josh Hazlewood for 21.
Australia paceman Pat Cummins, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, had second-innings figures of 4-43 after teammate Steve Smith, top of the corresponding batting standings, scored 211 and 82.
That took Smith’s tally for the series series to 671 runs at 134.2 including three hundreds, despite missing England’s one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.
There was plenty of talk on Twitter after Australia’s win, with many hailing Tim Paine and his men for their courageous comeback after the heartbreaking loss in the previous Test.
