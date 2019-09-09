Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run victory against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. The win left Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.

England, set a mammoth target of 383 to win, were dismissed for 197 on the fifth day. Craig Overton, who batted for 105 balls, was last man out when lbw to Josh Hazlewood for 21.

Australia paceman Pat Cummins, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, had second-innings figures of 4-43 after teammate Steve Smith, top of the corresponding batting standings, scored 211 and 82.

That took Smith’s tally for the series series to 671 runs at 134.2 including three hundreds, despite missing England’s one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

There was plenty of talk on Twitter after Australia’s win, with many hailing Tim Paine and his men for their courageous comeback after the heartbreaking loss in the previous Test.

Here are some reactions:

Congrats Australia, well played boys & what a wonderful series it’s been ! @ Emirates Old Trafford https://t.co/FPlihyxVoo — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 8, 2019

Remember when Pat Cummins was the broken fast bowler of Australian cricket. He has graduated to being the constant in their fast-bowling ranks in an impressive “ASHES” campaign. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith has been magnificent, super-human almost, but don't forget the bowlers that take the wickets. Pat Cummins has been excellent throughout and Josh Hazlewood is always good. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2019

Credit must go to Paine & Langer for their strong leadership, the courage and skill from Cummins & Co and the unmatched appetite by Smith. #ashes #retained — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 8, 2019

Congrats Aussies lads, well played both teams @CricketAus @ECB_cricket . Proud of all of the players and staff . Sing the song bloody loud lads . Enjoy a beer , I will be . 👍🇦🇺 @tdpaine36 and JL and all fans . Hats off #ashes . What a series to watch👍 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 8, 2019

What an effort by England today .. Great fight .. But well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes .. no point in pretending but they have been the better team .. better in all departments .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2019

Aussie Aussie Aussie .. Well done on a wonderful win @CricketAus #ashes especially recovering from the last loss and of course a Cottrell to @stevesmith49 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 8, 2019

Yeahhhhh boys!!! Congrats @CricketAus on bringing the Ashes home 😍🙌🏼🏆 a ripping win at Old Trafford. Both trophies where they belong 💁🏼🇦🇺 #Ashes #sidebyside — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 8, 2019

Hugh’s done it again #massiveattack Congrats to Australia for retaining the Ashes. Better in the big moments and deserved to win. Tremendous fight from England and great to see another contest. Incredibly gruelling cricket all series. Onto the Oval #ashes https://t.co/BINXM6kQNY — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 8, 2019

BREAKING: Australia retain the Ashes. Congratulations to Tim Paine & his excellent team.. especially the mercurial @stevesmith49 & those brilliant fast bowlers. Been a wonderful series but they’ve been the better side. #Ashes #EngvAus pic.twitter.com/MBRd1erJCA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2019