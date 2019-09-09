Rafael Nadal outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a five-set epic to capture a fourth US Open title and 19th major overall Sunday. We take a look at Nadal’s four Flushing Meadows victories:

2019: Nadal prevails in instant classic

Nadal ultimately proves too strong for first-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev, ending the Russian’s 12-match winning streak with a thrilling 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory after almost five hours. The Spaniard withstands a memorable comeback to hand the red-hot Medvedev just a third defeat in 23 matches in the North American summer hard court season, having also beaten him in the final at Montreal in August.

2017: Nadal makes it a hat-trick

Nadal defeats South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to capture his third US Open title and 16th Grand Slam victory overall. It was Nadal’s first hardcourt title since January 2014. His path to the trophy was considerably eased by not having to face a single opponent ranked inside the top 20. Novak Djokovic sat out the tournament due to injury while Roger Federer, who Nadal has never played in New York, was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

2013: Nadal avenges Djokovic defeat

Nadal wins his 13th career Grand Slam title by defeating Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Having lost in the 2011 final to Djokovic and missed the following year’s event with knee tendinitis, Nadal moves past Roy Emerson to third on the all-time Slam list with the victory. He was fighting for world number one as well but Djokovic kept the top spot by reaching the final. A wrist injury in 2014 would deny Nadal to chance to defend his title.

2010: Nadal completes career Grand Slam

Nadal defeats Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to capture his first US Open title and complete a career Grand Slam. With his ninth Slam title, Nadal becomes the first Spanish man to take the US Open since Manuel Orantes in 1975. Nadal becomes the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same year and the first man to win Slams on clay, hardcourt and grass in the same year.