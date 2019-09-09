Sumit Nagal’s run to the US Open main draw two weeks ago has helped him jump 16 spots and become the second highest ranked Indian men’s singles player in the ATP ranking that were released on Monday.

Nagal, who came through three qualifying rounds before taking a set off Roger Federer in the main draw, is now ranked 174 in the world and leapfrogged Ramkumar Ramanathan by two spots.

The 22-year-old now has 284 ATP ranking points while Ramkumar is five points behind with an aggregate of 277. The first round appearance at the US Open helped Nagal earn 35 valuable points.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran continues to be the top-ranked Indian men’s singles player in the world and has gained three spots to be in 85th position.