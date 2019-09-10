Ravi Shastri’s latest stint as the head coach of the Indian cricket team will fetch him a salary of close to Rs 10 crore a year, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The former India cricketer, who has been retained in his position till the T20 World Cup in 2021, has received a 20% increase in remuneration.

Not just Shastri, even the rest of the coaching staff of India’s senior men’s cricket team will get a significant increase in their salaries.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are set to receive Rs 3.5 crore a year, while Vikram Rathour, who recently replaced Sanjay Bangar as batting coach, is likely to take home anything between 2.5 to 3 crore per annum.

All these contracts will come into effect from September 1, 2019.

Last month, the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee had extended Shastri’s tenure as the coach of the Indian team.

CAC member Anshuman Gaekwad had said: “Being a current coach, knowing the boys and problems in the team, he is well-versed in the system. Somebody knows the system and knows the players very well, he has the advantage.”

