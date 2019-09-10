The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with All India Radio for live commentary of the national cricket team’s international games at home as well as the domestic tournaments.

The audio commentary will commence from the first game of India’s upcoming three-match T20 International series against South Africa in Dharamsala on September 15.

In addition to international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for the men’s and women’s domestic tournaments and matches. The two-year tenure starts from September 10, 2019, and runs till August 31, 2021.

This arrangement includes limited coverage of Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, Deodhar Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and women’s Challenger series.