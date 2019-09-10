World Cup qualifiers, Qatar vs India live: Hosts put Blue Tigers under early pressure
Ranked 62nd in the world, Qatar will start Tuesday’s Group E match against 103-ranked India as overwhelming favourites.
Live updates
1’: Qatar 0-0 India
KICK OFF! The home side get the game underway and go straight on the front foot. Adil Khan with an early clearance
9:59 pm: Qatar almost full strength
Qatar coach Felix Sanchez had warned his team against taking India lightly. His line-up is backing that though
9:56 pm: National anthems done!
Good support for India in Doha. The team will need every bit of it as they hope cause a huge upset against Qatar
Form Guide: Qatar vs India
Qatar: W-L-L-D-W
India: L-D-L-L-W
Ranking:
Qatar: 62
India: 103
Both these set of numbers fail to portray the exact gap between the two teams. Qatar are much better than their 62nd position and India are far worse than what the Fifa rankings show.
The games that Qatar haven’t won were in Copa America against the likes of Argentina and Columbia. India are very much in transition under Stimac. Going to be a very tough evening for The Blue Tigers.
9.28 pm: TEAM NEWS: No Sunil Chhetri for India
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (c), Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul, Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Manvir Singh.
Qatar XI: Al Sheeb (GK), Pedro, Abdelkarim, Tarek, Bassam, Madibo, Khoukhi, Hatem, Al-Haydos (C), Almoez, Yusuf
9.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of India’s football World Cup qualifier against 2022 hosts Qatar.
A heart-breaking loss in the campaign-opener has dented their chances of moving ahead and the Indian football team faces another uphill task when it takes on Asian champion Qatar in its most difficult match of the World Cup second-round qualifiers in Doha on Tuesday.
India let in two goals in the last eight minutes after taking an early lead to lose their opening match against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati.
Ranked 62nd in the world, Qatar will start Tuesday’s Group E match against 103-ranked India as overwhelming favourites. They will look to claim their second consecutive win after crushing Afghanistan 6-0 in their opening match on September 5 in Doha.
The World Cup hosts have improved by leaps and bounds in the last few years. They won the Asian Cup in the UAE earlier this year and they gave good competition to the top South American sides in the recent Copa America where they took part on invitation.
India have also shown improvement in recent times as was seen during the Asian Cup in January where they gave scares to the likes of the UAE and Bahrain and missed qualifying for the knock-out round by a whisker.
Historically, Qatar have been the dominant side, having won three out of four official matches played against India. One match ended in a draw.
The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0.