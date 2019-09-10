Indian shuttlers Rahul Yadav Chittaboina and Ashmita Chaliha failed to make it to the main draw of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 at Ho Chi Minh on Tuesday.

In the qualifiers, Chittaboina made a positive start, beating Taipei’s Su Li Yang 21-16, 21-14 before losing 24-26, 15-21 to Japan’s Shota Omoto in the men’s singles second round. In the women’s singles qualification round, Chaliha lost 13-21, 16-21 to China’s Wei Ya Xin to exit the tournament.

On Wednesday, Siril Verma will face Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain and Siddharth Pratap Singh crosses swords with Jia Wei Tan of Malaysia in men’s singles.

Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka takes on Asuka Takahashi of Japan, Vrushali Gummadi squares off against Korea’s Sim Yu Jin and Riya Mookerjee meets Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po in women’s singles main draw.