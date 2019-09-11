India held Asian champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw in Doha to produce one of the most stunning results in the history of Indian football. The result also helped them open their account in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pulled off a number of brilliant saves as India rode their luck to take home a precious point from Qatar.
Unlike the old times, India carried a threat on the counter and were able to play the ball out from the back even under intense pressure. The outlet on the break was key as it allowed India to regroup as Qatar threw the kitchen sink at the visitors.
In the end, the frustrated Qatar players lost their heads allowing India to close the game and keep the scoreline at 0-0.
Twitter soon went into a frenzy as Indian football faithful could barely believe what they had seen!
Here are some of the best reactions from the match, starting from the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, who was a spectator in this game.
The trademark post-game celebration!