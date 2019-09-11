India held Asian champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw in Doha to produce one of the most stunning results in the history of Indian football. The result also helped them open their account in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pulled off a number of brilliant saves as India rode their luck to take home a precious point from Qatar.

Unlike the old times, India carried a threat on the counter and were able to play the ball out from the back even under intense pressure. The outlet on the break was key as it allowed India to regroup as Qatar threw the kitchen sink at the visitors.

In the end, the frustrated Qatar players lost their heads allowing India to close the game and keep the scoreline at 0-0.

Twitter soon went into a frenzy as Indian football faithful could barely believe what they had seen!

Here are some of the best reactions from the match, starting from the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, who was a spectator in this game.

Dear India, THAT is my team and THOSE are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room. #QATIND — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 10, 2019

Massive result for Indian football. Shows that determination, courage and hard work can match skill and quality. Will be disappointed if this doesn’t make the main news in the sports pages tomorrow. Well done, boys. The journey has just begun! #QATIND — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) September 10, 2019

What a result! 💪🏻 India have ground out a 0-0 at Asian champions Qatar. Big result which did seem impossible after 1-2 loss to Oman and without Sunil Chhetri in the XI tonight. Such relentless and dogged defending & safe goalkeeping (😱)! We can do with that more often. #QATIND — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) September 10, 2019

A PHENOMENAL performance from our #MenInBlue tonight as they hold the Asian Champions level in Doha!



A truly unforgettable night for all of us 💙



The dream continues 💪#QATIND #WCQ2022 #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/YEPLK6yRVd — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) September 10, 2019

To be the only side not to lose to Qatar in Asia in 2019. To be the only side to keep a clean sheet against them in 2019. To do it in their den. To do it without your greatest player. The kids are alright @stimac_igor and so is your man mountain @GurpreetGK! #IndianFootball — Anant Tyagi (@AnanTyagi_) September 10, 2019

Awesome team effort to grind out a great result by @IndianFootball. Congratulations to @stimac_igor and the staff! @GurpreetGK one of the best GK's in Asia!! #QATIND 🇮🇳 — Mandar Tamhane (@MandarTamhane1) September 10, 2019

#TeamIndia makes #IndianFootball proud with a warrior like a performance in the absence of inspirational Sunil Chhetri.

Our players deserve thunderous applause.

To hold Asian Champions #Qatar at their home was the most difficult match of the #WorldCupQualifiers #QATIND — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) September 10, 2019

What a fight !

What an incredible performance @IndianFootball . So so proud of everyone . #QATIND — Ashutosh_mehta1 (@Ashutosh_mehta1) September 10, 2019

Of course, in the bigger scheme of things, a 0-0 result doesn't mean much. It is only India's first point in the #AsianQualifiers. But, for a 103-ranked side to hold a team ranked 62nd in the world, an Asian champion, to a goalless draw, is an indication of a good fight. #QATIND — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) September 10, 2019

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu finally gets his 1st clean sheet of 2019 but boy wasn't it worth it.



Saves - 11

Claims - 9



WALL. #QATIND #BlueTigers #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #WCQ #AsianQualifiers — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) September 10, 2019

The trademark post-game celebration!

Absolutely bloody Brilliant @IndianFootball and as for @GurpreetGK .......Heroic!! And in front of Xavi no less #QATIND pic.twitter.com/IH31hp1sge — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) September 10, 2019