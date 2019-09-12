Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will spearhead India’s quest for gold at the UWW Wrestling World Championships that is all set to kick off in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14.

Other star names to watch out for include Sushil Kumar (returning to the event after eight years), Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia and Divya Kakran.

The 2019 Wrestling World Championships, which will be held from September 14 to 22, will begin with the Greco-Roman competition. Around 1,000 wrestlers from 101 nations will be vying for medals across Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling categories for nine days.

The battle for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification starting with this event provides extra intrigue to the proceedings.

In men’s freestyle, the Olympic weight categories are 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg and 125 kg while the non-Olympic categories are 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg and 92 kg.

Similarly, in women’s wrestling, the Olympic weight categories are 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg and 76 kg. There are four non-Olympic weight categories – 55 kg, 59 kg, 65 kg and 72 kg.

The third style – Greco-Roman – also has six Olympic weight categories – 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg and 130 kg. The non-Olympic weight categories are 55 kg, 63 kg, 72 kg and 82 kg.

All you need to know about India’s squad here.

Here’s the complete schedule for the World Championships, with Indians mentioned for each category:

Legend: GR — Greco-Roman (men’s), FS — Freestyle (men’s), WW — Women’s Wrestling.

Numbers indicate weight category