Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will spearhead India’s quest for gold at the UWW Wrestling World Championships that is all set to kick off in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14.

Other star names to watch out for include Sushil Kumar (returning to the event after eight years), Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia and Divya Kakran.

The 2019 Wrestling World Championships, which will be held from September 14 to 22, will begin with the Greco-Roman competition. Around 1,000 wrestlers from 101 nations will be vying for medals across Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling categories for nine days.

The battle for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification starting with this event provides extra intrigue to the proceedings.

In men’s freestyle, the Olympic weight categories are 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg and 125 kg while the non-Olympic categories are 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg and 92 kg.

Similarly, in women’s wrestling, the Olympic weight categories are 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg and 76 kg. There are four non-Olympic weight categories – 55 kg, 59 kg, 65 kg and 72 kg.

The third style – Greco-Roman – also has six Olympic weight categories – 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg and 130 kg. The non-Olympic weight categories are 55 kg, 63 kg, 72 kg and 82 kg.

All you need to know about India’s squad here.

Here’s the complete schedule for the World Championships, with Indians mentioned for each category:

Legend: GR — Greco-Roman (men’s), FS — Freestyle (men’s), WW — Women’s Wrestling.

Numbers indicate weight category

World Wrestling Championships schedule

Date / Time  Events Indians in action 
14 Sep, 1030-1530 Qualification for GR 55, 63, 72, 82 Manjeet, Sagar, Yogesh Sangwan, Harpreet Singh
14 Sep, 1730-1900 Semis for GR 55, 63, 72, 82
15 Sep, 1030-1530 Qualification for GR 67, 87, 97 Manish, Sunil Kumar, Ravi Rathee
15 Sep, 1030-1530  Repechage for GR 55, 63, 72, 82
15 Sep, 1730-1815  Semis for GR 67, 87, 97
15 Sep, 1830-2130 Finals for GR 55, 63, 72, 82
16 Sep, 1030-1530 Qualification for GR 60, 77, 130 Manish Kundu, Gurpreet Singh, Naveen Sevila
16 Sep, 1030-1530  Repêchage for GR 67, 87, 97
16 Sep, 1630-1715 Semis for GR 60, 77, 130
16 Sep, 1730-2000 Finals for GR 67, 87, 97
17 Sep, 1030-1430 Qualification for WW 50, 53, 55, 72 Seema Bisla, Vinesh Phogat, Lalita Seherawat
17 Sep, 1030-1430 Repechage GR 60, 77, 130
17 Sep, 1615-1715 Semis for WW 50, 53, 55, 72
17 Sep, 1730-2000 Finals for GR 60, 77, 130
18 Sep, 1030-1430 Qualification for WW 57, 59, 65, 76 Sarita Mor, Pooja Dhanda, Navjot Kaur, Kiran Godara
18 Sep, 1030-1430 Repechage for WW 50, 53, 55, 72
18 Sep, 1615-1715 Semis for for WW 57, 59, 65, 76
18 Sep, 1730-2000  Finals for WW 50, 53, 55, 72
19 Sep, 1030-1530 Qualification for WW 62, 68; FS 57, 65 Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran, Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia
19 Sep, 1030-1530 Repechage for WW 57, 59, 65, 76
19 Sep, 1615-1715 Semis for WW 62, 68; FS 57, 65
19 Sep, 1730-2030 Finals for WW 57, 59, 65, 76
20 Sep, 1030-1530 Qualification for FS 70, 74, 92, 125 Karan Mor, Sushil Kumar, Parveen, Sumit Malik
20 Sep, 1030-1530,  Repechage for WW 62, 68; FS 57, 65
20 Sep, 1615-1715 Semis for FS 70, 74, 92, 125
20 Sep, 1730-2030 Finals for WW 62, 68; FS 57, 65
21 Sep, 1030-1530 Qualification for FS 61, 79, 86, 97 Rahul Aware, Jitender, Deepak Punia, Mausam Khatri
21 Sep, 1030-1530 Repechage for FS 70, 74, 92, 125
21 Sep, 1615-1715 Semis for FS 61, 79, 86, 97
21 Sep, 1730-2030 Finals for FS 70, 74, 92, 125
22 Sep, 1500-1700 Repechage for FS 61, 79, 86, 97
22 Sep, 1730-2030 Finals for FS 61, 79, 86, 97
All times in IST