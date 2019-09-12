An Indian woman athlete has been recommended for the Padma Vibhushan award, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, for the first time. The Sports Ministry named has named six-time world champion MC Mary Kom for the honour.

Badminton world champion PV Sindhu been nominated for the Padma Bhushan, which is India’s third highest civilian honour, according to a report in The Times of India.

The Sports Ministry’s other recommendations for the Padma Shri awards are also all women. They include wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra, Twenty20 International cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, hockey captain Rani Rampal, former shooter Suma Shirur and mountaineers Tashi and Nungshi Malik, the report continued.

Rajya Sabha member Mary Kom has already been awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2013 and Padma Shri in 2006 and will become the first Indian woman athlete to get the Padma Vibhushan. The only other sportspersons to get the award are chess great Viswanathan Anand (2007), cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (2008) and mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary (posthumously in 2008).

Sindhu, on the other hand, has been recommended for the Padma Bhushan in the past, after getting the Padma Shri in 2015, but didn’t make the cut. However, after becoming India’s first-ever gold medallist at the world championships, she has been recommended again.

The recommendations have been sent to the Padma awards committee, which will announce the names of the selected awardees on the eve of the Republic Day celebrations early next year.