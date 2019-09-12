Belgium’s former world number one Kim Clijsters announced on Thursday her return to competitive tennis in 2020, seven years after retiring.

The 36-year-old four-time singles Grand Slam champion revealed the surprise move on Twitter.

“These last seven years I’ve been a full time mum. And I love it, I really do. But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly I miss that feeling.”

Hi guys, I’m excited to finally be able to share this news with you… #wta #2020 pic.twitter.com/tm7jYMEwrH — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 12, 2019

Clijsters hit her peak in 2002 winning her first WTA World Tour title before winning her first Major at US Open in 2005. She repeated the triumphs in 2009 and 2010 at Flushing Meadows. A year later she won her first and only Australian Open title.

The Belgian also won two Grand Slams as a doubles player, achieving the French Open and Wimbledon double along with Japan’s Ai Sugiyama.