Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) hardly broke a sweat as he out-punched Kyrgyzstan’s Uulu Argen Kadyrbek to enter the second round of the men’s boxing World Championships in Yekaterinburg on Thursday.

Kaushik won via a unanimous 5-0 decision in the thoroughly lop-sided opening-round bout. He will next face the Netherland’s Enrico Lacruz. Kaushik, the only Indian in action on Thursday, was advised to keep his distance from Kadyrbek by his corner and he executed the plan to perfection.

The first round was relatively uneventful before Kaushik took control of the proceedings with his accurately-placed combination punches. It also helped that his rival was neither quick and nor had the ferocity in punches to cause any concern for the Indian, who got the unanimous nod of the judges. On Tuesday, Brijesh Yadav (81kg) won his opening bout to enter the round of 32.

Earlier, Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg), and the duo of Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) got first-round byes.