World Championship silver medalist Anjum Moudgil won the women’s 50m Rifle Prone National Shooting Trials while Delhi’s Tarun Yadav won the corresponding men’s event even as India international Annu Raj Singh representing Air India, picked up the women’s 25m Pistol (Sport Pistol) title at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Thursday.

Anjum who finished just outside the podium spots in the women’s 10m Air Rifle trials on Wednesday, shot 619.4 in Prone to edge out former world champion Tejaswini Sawant, who shot 618.9 to finish second.

In the corresponding Men’s Prone event, Delhi’s Tarun Yadav shot 623.9 to overcome the CISF’s Navdeep Singh Rathore’s challenge which ended at 622.7. The seasoned Sanjeev Rajput came third with 622.3.

In the only Olympic event final scheduled on the day, India international Annu Raj Singh, who represented the country in the recently concluded Rio World Cup, won by shooting a score of 37 in the finals. She was way ahead of Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, who shot 29 to finish second.

Rahi however was in rousing form through the day, having shot a stellar 588 in qualification earlier to lead the top eight into the finals. Pushpanjali Rana of the CISF and Neeraj Kaur of the BSF, who came second and third in qualification respectively, were way behind with 576 each.

Annu however shot a solid final to outlast Rahi comfortably in the end.

Among other winners on the day, the Indian Navy’s Niraj Kumar won the junior men’s Prone, Ayushi Podder junior women’s and Tanu Raval the junior women’s 25m Pistol T6 titles.