Duryodhan Singh Negi won his 69kg bout on Friday against Armenia’s Koryun Astoyan to make it three wins from as many bouts for India at the Boxing World Championships in Yekaterinburg.

The 33-year-old armyman was adjudged winner on points (4:1) in a bout that witnessed very few clean punches. What we witnessed was plenty of body punches and holding through all the rounds. What worked for Negi was his footwork. Astoyan, despite having a height advantage and showing a solid guard in defence.

Negi surprised his opponent with quick bursts. He was solid with his left and his combinations, which were not the best in the first two rounds, found more rhythm. It was the Armenian who finished well in the final as Negi lost steam but the latter had done enough to win.