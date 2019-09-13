The Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup, to be hosted by India, will be held between November 2 to 21 next year. The age-group showpiece event will be held in four cities across the country.

Last month, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar was provisionally confirmed as a venue, pending a Fifa approval. Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Goa and Ahmedabad are in the running for the other three host cities. India was announced as the host country in March this year.

Spain are the defending champions, having won the title of the biennial tournament in 2018.

As India has got automatic qualification as hosts, they are not entering the Asian qualification campaign in the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship which will be held in Thailand from September 15 to 28.