Haryana topped the medal tally in the third junior women’s National Boxing Championships at Rohtak on Friday with 12 medals, including seven gold.

Haryana, who also bagged one silver and four bronze, collected 63 points to top the leaderboard. Manipur finished second with 33 points while Maharashtra stood third with 31 points.

Leading the charge for Haryana was tournament favorite Tamanna, who crushed her opponent Tingmila Doungel 5-0 in the 48 kg category. This is Tamanna’s third gold after Black Forest Cup and Nation’s Cup in Serbia. Besides Tamanna, Priti Dahiya (60kg) also dominated in her 5-0 win against Chandigarh’s Diya Negi to register her gold medal hat-trick.

Kalpana (46kg), Rinku (50kg), Tannu (52kg), Neha (54kg) and Khushi (63kg) were other gold medallists for the home state. Manipur’s second position was courtesy of one gold, three silver and four bronze medals. Huidrom Ambeshori Devi blanked Rajasthan’s Isha Gurjar 5-0 to give Manipur their sole gold in the 57kg category. The three silvers were earned by Oinam Pinky Chanu (46kg), Tingmila Doungel (48kg) and Shagolsem Bijeta Chanu (52kg).

Maharashtra managed to secure two gold and as many silver and bronze. Sharvari Kalyankar (70kg) won 3-2 in her bout against Punjab’s Anjali while Alfiya Tarnnum Akram Khan (80+kg) won with an RSC in round two.

Punjab ended at the four position on the leaderboard with a total of five medals – two gold, two silver and one bronze. Khushi (75kg) made it look easy in her 5-0 win against Maharashtra’s Sakshi Jangdale while Tanishvir Sandhu (80kg) was too strong for Maharashtra’s Tanisha Patel. She was declared winner after RSC in round one.

Mahi Lama (66kg) was the only saving grace for Madhya Pradesh as she won her final bout against Haryana’s Lashu Yadav in a close 3-2 verdict to put her state at the fifth position.