Nursultan: Russian city of Krasnoyarsk was selected to host the 2022 Senior World Championships, the United World Wrestling announced on its website.

Krasnoyarsk, which hosts the prestigious Ivan Yaryiguin Invitational in January every year, will be hosting the combined world championship for the first time.

The United World Wrestling bureau passed a series of other decisions including Guatemala City (Pan-Am) and Katowice (Europe) to host senior continental championships in 2021. The Russian city of Ufa was also named the host of the 2021 Junior World Championships and Belgrade as host the 2021 U23 World Championships.

In a move meant to better align with established Olympic norms Bureau members approved limiting the age of Bureau members to 75 years old and the term of president to two six-year terms. For consistency across the organization, the bureau also approved a limitation on the term of continental presidents, who may now serve no more than three terms of four years each.

Changes to the UWW constitution require the affirmation of the Congress which will take place in 2020.