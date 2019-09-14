Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) began his quest for a World Championship medal with a comfortable win over Chinese Taipei’s Tu Po-Wei in his opening bout of the marquee event in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Saturday.

The second-seeded 23-year-old, who is also an Asian Games gold-medallist, overcame his rival 5-0 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the world showpiece. The Indian had been given a first-round bye.

Sharp as ever with his attacks, Panghal dominated Po-Wei from the first round to notch up a rather easy win. The boxer from Taipei was passive in the opening round and spent most of his time trying to avoid any engagement, prompting the referee to caution him. Panghal landed a few telling blows in the opening round to lay down the marker.

A quarterfinalist in the last edition of the World Championship in Hamburg, Panghal’s trademark aggression and pace was something that Po-Wei just couldn’t cope with despite coming hard in the next couple of rounds. The Indian was put under some late pressure but it did not have too much impact on the eventual scoreline.

The Indian Army-man, who lost to the then depending champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarterfinals in 2017, has been in good form for more than a year now. Even a change of weight category, from 49kg to 52kg, has had little impact on his performance so far. In fact, his Asian Championship gold earlier this year came within a couple of months of him going up to 52kg.

“The bout was good and the opponent was a tough one,” Panghal said. “I have played him in Asian Championships before where I had defeated him 3-2. This time, my strategy was to score more and I was more aggressive right from the beginning, said India No 1 male boxer.”

He added, “my next opponent is from Turkey and he is a tall boxer. We will watch his videos and plan accordingly for the next bout.”

With this victory, Indian boxers continued their unbeaten run at the World Championships this year. In the past four days, Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Brijesh Yadav (81kg) have all made a winning start to their respective campaigns. Negi had to work hard to achieve a 4-1 victory over Armenia’s Koryun Astoyan, whereas Kaushik notched up a convincing 5-0 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Argen Ullu Kadyrbek while Brijesh dominated Poland’s Maleusz Goinski 5-0.

On Sunday, Asian Championships silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and Makran Cup silver medallist Sanjeet (91kg) will start their challenge after receiving byes in the opening round.

Panghal, Bisht and Ashish Kumar (75kg) have been seeded this time as a total of four Indian boxers got first-round byes at this elite championship where 488 athletes from 89 countries will be vying for medals.

Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar are in action later on Saturday.