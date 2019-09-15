India finally got a win in the Greco-Roman section at the Wrestling World Championships continued on Sunday as Ravi opened his account with an opening win in the 97kg category. However, he went down in the next round.

His win came after two more grapplers lost their opener in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. On Saturday, four Indian wrestlers lost their first bouts at the World Championships.

Ravi beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hao Chen 5-0 in a solid performance, with 2 quick points at the start. He then pressed home the advantage by scoring three more points in the second round.

In his second round, Ravi went down to Artur Omarov of Czech Republic 5-0 (7-0) by VFA in the 1/8 round.

Earlier, in the 67kg category, Manish lost to Bulgaria’s Deyvid Dimitrov 1-10 in the round 1/16 while in the 87kg category, Sunil Kumar has lost to USA’s Josef Patrick Rau 0-6.

Manish started his bout strong and ended Round 1 with a slender lead of one point. But the Bulgarian was too strong after the break finishing the bout with two takedowns (worth 5 points each).

If a wrestler can lift an opponent high off the mat in an effective way that sends legs directly above the head, he can score five points which is what happened in the bout.

In India’s second clash of the day, Sunil was unable to score a point in the 87kg bout. The American dominated both rounds to score six points and advance.

Manish and Sunil were out of repechage round as well as Dimitrov or Rau didn’t reach the final.