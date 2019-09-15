Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a hard-fought win over China’s Chen Zhihao in the World men’s Boxing Championships at Yekaterinburg on Sunday.

The fifth seeded Indian left his opponent with a bloodied face before the judges ruled 3:2 in a split-decision verdict his favour after an exhausting bout during which both the boxers managed to connect very few impactful punches.

The 26-year-old, who was a quarter-finalist in the 2017 edition and is among the strongest contenders for a medal this time around, stood out for his pace and endurance during Sunday’s bout. The Indian dominated the first two rounds. He connected atleast two hooks in the first and continued to heap pressure on Chen with his combinations in the second. With Bisht going on the defensive in the final round, Chen made a spirited comeback but the former had already done the damage.

Earlier, second seed and Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after claiming dominating wins in their respective second round bouts.