Rain and a damp outfield forced the abandonment of the first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The pitch and the square at the start of the three-match series remained covered throughout, with rain lashing the sleepy hill station in the Himalayan foothills.

With rain unrelenting and becoming heavier, the toss did not happen as scheduled and there was little chance of the match happening though the HPCA Stadium is equipped with quality drainage facility.

Around 30 per cent uncovered part of the ground had water stagnant and puddles were all over the outfield. The minimum was a five-over per side encounter for it to be an official game and the cut-off point was a little 9.45 pm IST for that. But the play was called off much in advance with no likelihood of cricket in the rain.

The rains continue and the match has officially been called off. See you in Chandigarh for the 2nd T20I #INDvSA

The start of the home season for India is hence delayed. The second match of the three-match series is in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

South Africa, captained by wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, are ranked third in T20s, one rung ahead of the Virat Kohli-led India.