A six-member Indian team, including Asian Games bronze medallist Ashish Kumar, was picked on Monday for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship, to be held at Stuttgart, Germany from October 4 to 13.

Besides Ashish (Railways), who won bronze at the 2010 Asiad, the Indian men’s team will also have Yogeshwar Singh (SSCB) and Aditya Singh Rana (Railways).

Pranati Nayak, who had won a bronze in vault event at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mongolia earlier this year, will lead the Indian women’s team, which also features Pranati Das and Aruna Budda Reddy, who had claimed bronze at 2018 Gymnastics World Cup.

Dipa Karmakar, who was the only Indian gymnast at the Rio Olympics, was unable to take part in the trials because of a knee injury on her right leg, according to a a report by the Times of India.

Her long-time coach Bisweswar Nandi said she will require at least two more months to recover.

A total of 18 men and 12 women gymnasts participated at the selection trials conducted by the selection committee at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Delhi on Monday.

The committee comprised Onmar Singh (IOA representative), Gymnastic Federation of India president Narender Singh Mor, GFI secretary Kulwinder Singh, Kalpana Debnath (representing TEAMS Division, SAI), IS Pabla (SAI project officer for Gymnastics) and GS Bawa (Coordinator).

Earlier this month, a two-day open selection trials to select the team for the World Championships was postponed after the Sports Authority of India requested the Indian Olympic Association to conduct the trials.

The Sports Ministry last week wrote to the International Gymnastics Federation to allow the committee, headed by IOA, to select the team for the tournament, which is also an Olympic qualifier.

However, FIG Deputy Secretary General Nicolas Buompane made it clear that only the Gymnastic Federation of India has the right to select the team.

“The decision of who is part of the delegation at our World Championships and the right to register athletes for these events is the only prerogative of our member,” Nicolas said in his letter to the Ministry.

“As long as GFI is in good standing with us, we can and shall therefore only accept registrations duly signed by their President or Secretary General we recognise.

“We are confident that they will organise fair qualifications respecting their rules and statues.