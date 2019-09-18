India’s ace grappler Vinesh Phogat (53 kg) added a World Championships bronze medal on Wednesday in Nursultan, Kazhakstan as an icing to the cake after confirming her quota place for the Tokyo 2020 games earlier.

In the bronze medal match, Phogat produced one moment of undoubted brilliance with a fall by pinning her Greek opponent Maria Prevolaraki to win her first world championship medal.

In her three World Championships before the ongoing one in Nursultan, her best finish was tenth.

After the first period, Maria led 1-0 with the passivity point given against the Indian. Prevolaraki also had a gash on her face and was bleeding. She wrestled with a bandage through the bout. She displayed solid defensive skills but the big move from Phogat proved to be too good.

After winning her repechage bout against world No 1 Sarah Hilderbrandt of USA in 53 kg category, Phogat booked her spot in the bronze medal bout. More importantly, she also earned India a quota spot for the Tokyo Olympics in the weight category.

Phogat is the first woman wrestler from India to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Here is what Vinesh said after the bout:

Play

(more to follow)