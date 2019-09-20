World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth’s challenge in the China Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Changzhou came to an end on Friday after he went down 16-21, 21-6, 21-16 in the men’s singles quarter-finals against Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting.

Sai Praneeth’s loses also ended India’s campaign in the tournament after all the other participants had been knocked out before the quarter-final stage.

The 27-year-old, who had upset the Indonesian in the World Championship last month, began well as he opened up a 10-2 lead in the opening game and then controlled the proceedings to draw first blood.

But the change of ends also changed fortunes for both players as Ginting raced through the second game and forced a decider.

In the decider, Sai Praneeth fought back from a 2-6 deficit to win 10 of the next 11 points and take a 12-7 lead. However, the Indian could not sustain that momentum and Ginting regained the lead with six consecutive points and then held on to it to clinch the match in 55 minutes.

He will now face eighth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the semi-final on Saturday.