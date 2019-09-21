Wresling World C’ships, live updates: Deepak Punia, Jitender start with a win
Updates from day eight of the Wrestling World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
India already have bagged three Tokyo Olympic quota places and two more will be on offer on Saturday in Nursultan.
Live updates
86kg, Round of 32: Davlumbayev challenged those calls and acutally ended up losing a point for a throw while the Indian got another point for the lost challenge by his opponent. Punia then helds on to the lead to advance to the Round of 16 with a 8-6 victory.
86kg, Round of 32: It was a scramble at the edge of the mat and both Deepak and Davlumbayev get two points each.
86kg, Round of 32: Deepak Punia has levelled the scores on the counter after Davlumbayev went for another leg attack by the Indian did well to change direction and score a takedown.
86kg, Round of 32: It has been pretty aggressive wrestling in the first period by Davlumbayev and Deepak Punia. The Kazhak took a five point lead before Punia fought back with two points and a caution point later in the first period allows him to narrow the lead to 5-3 at the break.
86kg, Round of 32: Davlumbayev goes for an early leg attack and scored four points
12.15 pm: Deepak Punia will be next on Mat B after two more bouts in the 86kg weight category against home wrestler Adilet Davlumbayev. Before coming to Nur Sultan, the 20-year-old ended India’s 18 year wait for a Junior World Championship gold and will be keen to continue with his form in his first senior championship.
Here is how he won the junior world title despite being troubled by an injured shoulder.
79kg, qualification round: Jitender defended stoutly in the second period, now giving Pascalov any shot at scoring points and then scored two himself in the dying minutes of the second period to register a convincing 7-2 victory to reach the round of 16.
79kg, qualification round: Jitender went for a few quick shots against Pascalov. Though the Moldovian managed to turn one into his own advantage, the Indian wrestler was smart enough to wriggle out of his opponents grip and score points of his own. He leads 5-2 after the first period.
11.50 am: Jitender will be the first Indian on the mat on Saturday in the 79kg category after the ongoing bout on Mat B. He will take on Gheorghi Pascalov in the qualification round.
10.45 am: Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia is still unhappy about missing out on a gold or silver. He had won the silver in the last edition and looked good for gold before he suffered a reversal in the semi-finals which he lost on criteria after being tied 9-9.
10.40 am: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, along with Deepak Punia, have been touted as the future stars of Indian wrestling.
Dahiya proved his prowess on Friday by winning the bronze medal in his first senior world championship. Here is Vinay Siwach’s analysis on what to expect from the young wrestlers
10.30 am: While the wrestlers are getting ready for the penultimate day of competition, you can also warm up watching how Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched their bronze medals on Friday.
Indians in action on Saturday
61kg, round of 16: Rahul Aware vs TBD
79kg, qualification: Jitender vs Gheorghi Pascalov (MDA)
86kg, round of 32: Deepak Punia vs Adilet Davlumbayev (KAZ)
97kg, round of 16: Mausam Khatri vs Kyle Snyder (USA)
India has had one of the most successful campaigns in the world wrestling championship since 2003 by winning three medals in the same edition. All three have been bronze medals with Vinesh Phogat opening the tally and Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya adding to the list on Friday.
With the last group of four weight categories set to kick off on the penultimate day of competition at Nur Sultan on Saturday, all eyes will be on Deepak Punia (86 kg) and Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Indian wrestlers will look to seal two more Tokyo Olympic berths.
Punia has already been touted as a medal hopeful in Nur Sultan and our wrestling expert Vinay Siwach believes that he should achieve that goal if he wins the opening bout against local favourite Adilet Davlumbayev.
Among the other two wrestlers in fray, Rahul Aware (61 kg) will start his campaign in the Round of 16 while Jitender will take on Gheorghi Pascalov in the qualification round.