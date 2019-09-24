India’s ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday.

“Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series,” said the official Twitter account of BCCI, while confirming that Umesh Yadav will replace the in-form pacer.

Bumrah was in fine form in West Indies, picking up back-to-back five-wicket hauls that included a hat-trick in the first innings of the second Test.

With this development, Bumrah’s wait to play a Test match in home conditions is set to continue. The pacer, who made his debut in January last year in South Africa in the longest format, has played all his Test matches away from home so far.

The three-match Test series, for the Freedom Trophy, starts on 2 October in Vizag. The second Test is in Ranchi (10 October) while the final match is in Pune (19 October). This will be India’s second assignment in the World Test Championships while South Africa begin their campaign with this series. Virat Kohli and Co currently sit atop the table with 120 points.

Earlier, KL Rahul was left out of India’s squad for the Test series while Shubman Gill received his first call up in the longest format. Rahul’s omission confirms that the selectors are indeed going with Rohit Sharma as the first choice partner for Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order, as MSK Prasad had hinted earlier.