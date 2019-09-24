India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back and was replaced by Umesh Yadav.

The three-match series will begin in Visakhapatnam from October 2.

“The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah’s replacement,” the BCCI said in a release. Bumrah was not part of the Twenty20 series which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bumrah’s injury sent shivers down the average Indian cricket fan’s spine, going by the outpour of concern for the pace ace, who is vital across formats. Here’s how the fans reacted:

The Bumrah injury is a big jolt for India. I wonder if it will have an impact on the kind of surfaces offered for the test matches. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2019

Stress fracture. Worst. Was so looking forward to Bumrah finally bowling in a home Test. The wait continues... — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) September 24, 2019

Stress fracture in the back. We are taking about the backbone of Indian cricket across three formats. Get well soon, Bumrah #godspeed #IndvSA #Tests — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2019

Took 13 wickets in two Tests vs the Windies, Jasprit Bumrah will be missed against South Africa. Let's hope he recovers fast and is handled well — Ateet Sharma (@Ateet_Sharma) September 24, 2019

This will send a few shivers down the spine of the Indian camp #INDvSA https://t.co/pfDA1f1FrJ — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 24, 2019

Bumrah ...out of SA tests... Stress fracture ..lower back... just what u didn't want to hear ... — Rasesh Mandani (@rkmrasesh) September 24, 2019

Bin Bumrah...Kaise Milegi Raah...Big Loss for sure...but more than that I hope this stress fracture in the lower back is as minor as mentioned by BCCI...Get Well Soon champion Bowler...will miss you in the series @Jaspritbumrah93 @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) September 24, 2019