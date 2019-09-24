India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back and was replaced by Umesh Yadav.
The three-match series will begin in Visakhapatnam from October 2.
“The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah’s replacement,” the BCCI said in a release. Bumrah was not part of the Twenty20 series which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Bumrah’s injury sent shivers down the average Indian cricket fan’s spine, going by the outpour of concern for the pace ace, who is vital across formats. Here’s how the fans reacted: