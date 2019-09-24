The Indian shotgun squad picked up four medals including two individual bronze by Abhay Singh and Parinaaz Dhaliwal in the junior men’s and women’s skeet competition of the IX Asian Shotgun Championship at Almaty in Kazakhstan.

India also clinched two silver medals in the men’s and women’s team events. Singh won the bronze medal in the men’s skeet competition on Tuesday after reaching the final with a qualification round of 114.

On Monday, Parinaaz shot 39 in the final to finish behind the Chinese gold and silver winners Yashu Sun and Yikai Li respectively in the women’s skeet event. Asees Chhina finished fourth to miss out on a medal.

The silver winning men’s team consisted of Ayush Rudraraju and Gurnihal Singh Garcha besides Abhay while women’s trio comprised of Darshna Rathore in addition to Parinaaz and Asees.