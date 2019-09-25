Spinner Deepti Sharma bowled three maiden overs in her four-over quota, apart from taking three wickets, as the Indian women team survived a Mignon du Preez blitz to eke out an 11-run win over South African in the first T20 International in Surat on Tuesday.
Asked to bat, the Indian middle-order struggled to convert starts on a slow pitch, settling for a modest 130 for eight.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for the side with a 34-ball 43, the innings containing three fours and two sixes as her other colleagues found the going tough.
The Indian spinners exploited the favourable conditions to make it tough for the visitors, who were bowled out for 119 with one ball left.
