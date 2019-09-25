Britain’s Sebastian Coe was re-elected unopposed Wednesday as president of the IAAF for a second term.

Coe, 62, the former Olympic and world champion middle-distance runner, was named head of the governing body of world athletics in 2015 and receives his second mandate just two days before the World Athletics Championships opens in Doha on Friday.

Coe, who took over the reins during a period of turmoil in world athletics, was re-elected by unanimous vote of the 203 delegates attending the International Association of Athletics Federations’ Congress in Doha.

Four years ago the IAAF was in chaos as a result of far reaching corruption allegations including damaging charges of links between outgoing president Lamine Diack, his influential son Papa Massata Diack, and a Russian cover-up of a state-sponsored doping conspiracy.

During his first term, Coe set up the independent Athletics Integrity Unit which serves as anti-doping watchdog dedicated to cleaning up corruption in the sport.

Coe is notably credited with tackling the issue of state-sponsored Russian doping, with the IAAF maintaining a tough stance and banning Russia from competing since November 2015.

Adille Sumariwalla earns second term

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla has been re-elected as IAAF Council Member after getting 121 votes in the elections.

The newly elected IAAF Council members:



Hiroshi Yokokawa

Antti Pihlakoski

Anna Riccardi

Nan Wang

Adille Sumariwalla

Nawal El Moutawakel

Abby Hoffman

Sylvia Barlag

Alberto Juantorena

Willie Banks

Raul Chapado

Dobromir Karamarinov

The former Olympian had also filed his candidature to become one of the four posts of vice-president but pulled out of the race at the last minute on Wednesday.

The four vice-presidents will sit on the powerful IAAF Executive Board along with the president and three professional employees.

The elective Congress was being held here just before the start of the World Championships on Friday.