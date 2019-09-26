Every time India play a cricket match, one of the biggest talking points is Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batsman was in the spotlight during the recent West Indies tour and has been under scanner in the ongoing series against South Africa.

Pant’s inconsistency with the bat is once again the talking point as India begin their Test series against South Africa. But he has got the backing of head coach Ravi Shastri.

Pant will be given all the time he needs to settle down and realise his potential, Shastri was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The Delhi batsman has been criticised for his lack of consistency with the bat, compounded buy the manner in which he gets dismissed.

As far as Shastri is concerned, though, Pant will definitely be given the long rope with the Indian team.

“Pant is different, he is world class and is a brutal match-winner,” said Shastri. “Very few around in the world game; I can’t pick five on my hands when it comes to white-ball cricket, T20 cricket. So the patience we will have with him is a lot.

“All your media reports and all the experts writing [but] Pant is in great space with this Indian team. Experts, they have a job, they can speak. Pant is a special kid and he has already done enough. And he is only going to learn. This team management will back him to the hilt.”

The 57-year-old was even asked about his recent comment on Pant where he spoke about how the team expected the youngster to take more responsibility. Shastri stood by what he had said: “If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am i there only to play tabla?

“But this guy is world class, this guy can be destructive, can be a destroyer. And we will give him all the support that he needs to prosper in international cricket.”