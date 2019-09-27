Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener was on Friday appointed as head coach of the the Afghanistan cricket team. The 48-year-old has played 49 Tests and 171 One-day Internationals for the Proteas.

After the tenure of West Indian Phil Simmons was completed with the 2019 World Cup, Afghanistan Cricket Board received over 50 applications for the head coach’s role. Klusener was South Africa’s assistant batting coach in the recently held T20 series against India.

Klusener will take charge of Afghanistan in the series against West Indies in November. “I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket. Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play,” said Klusener.

He added, “I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level.”

The South African is a certified Level 4 coach and has served as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, consultant to South Africa National Academy and batting coach of South Africa Test team.

He has also served as the head coach of Dolphins franchise in South African domestic cricket and as the batting coach of Zimbabwe.