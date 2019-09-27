The legendary Milkha Singh on Friday said he does not see any Indian winning a medal in athletics in the Olympics in the near future.

“I don’t see anyone who can win a medal in athletics in Olympics,” the 92-year-old, popularly known as ‘Flying Sikh’ told reporters in Mumbai. “You have spoken about Olympics, but I will speak to you more about athletics...I, Gurbachan (Singh) Randhawa, PT Usha, Anju Bobby George and Sriram Singh reached the final (in the Olympics) but could not get a medal,” rued Singh.

Singh is remembered for finishing fourth in the 400m final in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, while Randhawa finished fifth in 110m hurdles in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. PT Usha came fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics while Anju Bobby George was fifth in the 2004 Athens Games.

“If we have to win a medal in the Olympics, we will have to keep the athletes at one place and train them. Only then can we can win a gold medal in the Olympics,” he said. Meanwhile, gymnast Dipa Karmakar said that her “fitness was good” amid injury concerns.