The BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain on Saturday sent a notice to Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against them.

MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August. “Yes, they have been asked to respond to the complaint with affidavits,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time. In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that the CAC members assume multiple cricketing roles.

He wrote that the World Cup winning captain is conflicted as he is a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, member of Indian Cricketers Association, besides his CAC role. Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too is conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of BCCI Affiliation Committee.

Rangaswamy, a former Indian women’s team captain, is alleged to be conflicted because of her roles with the CAC and ICA. The CAC had also picked the women’s head coach WV Raman in December, but at the time, it was an ad-hoc committee.

Shastri was a re-appointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. This is Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), team director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).