Frank Lampard admitted he was relieved to finally earn his first home Premier League win as Chelsea manager after goals from Jorginho and Willian sealed a 2-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday.

Lampard had presided over two draws and a defeat in the league at Stamford Bridge since the Blues legend was hired from Derby in the close-season. A League Cup thrashing of minnows Grimsby in midweek was Lampard’s only win on home turf until Jorginho’s second half penalty broke Brighton’s resistance.

Willian bagged the second goal to guarantee Chelsea that avoided failing to win their opening four home league matches for the first time since 1986-87. “The home games have been frustrating for different reasons, so today is a nice one. You are aware of it. You want to win,” Lampard said.

“You could almost feel the frustration at half-time because we hadn’t put the ball in the net. Hopefully this gives everyone confidence.

“Because of the no wins here you fear the worst, but there was a different feel today. I felt the goal was coming and the penalty was the moment.”

Chelsea’s third league win this season was just reward for a dominant display that backed Lampard’s belief his raw team can challenge for a top four finish.

Giving further encouragement to Lampard, the Blues kept a clean-sheet for the first time in 10 games in all competitions this term. “We’ve been waiting for it. We hadn’t put together a full 90 minutes. Today it was a good performance, solid, professional.

“We lacked more goals because we created enough chances, but we got the clean-sheet we were striving for.”

Brighton have now lost all nine league meetings with Chelsea, setting a new Football League record for most games played against one opponent with a 100 percent losing record.

Graham Potter’s team are winless in six league matches and sit just above the relegation zone.Chelsea were without N’Golo Kante after he complained of a hamstring niggle following training on Friday, but the France midfielder wasn’t missed in this one-sided encounter.

“I spoke to N’Golo about it. I didn’t want to take the risk today. He could have a chance for Lille (in the Champions League on Wednesday),” Lampard said.

Chelsea’s dynamic young duo combined early on as Tammy Abraham hit the far post with a glancing header from Mason Mount’s inswinging free-kick.

Kane the hero for Spurs yet again

Mauricio Pochettino got the response he demanded from a spirited Spurs as they defied Serge Aurier’s first-half red card to hold out for a vital 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Harry Kane’s winner secured a first win in four games as Tottenham moved back into the Premier League top four despite playing for over an hour with 10 men. “Every time we compete we need to put this character,” said Pochettino. “In some games we struggled to show that.

“I am so happy for them, we have an unbelievable squad, but we need to recover the spirit we showed today.”

Spurs had won just two of their opening eight games of the season and needed to make a statement after crashing out of the League Cup to fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday.

Son Heung-min was Spurs’ biggest threat early on and should have had an assist early on when he squared for Tanguy Ndombele, but the French international’s prodded effort was deflected over.

Moments later, the same two players combined for the opening goal as Son’s cut-back was driven goalwards by Ndombele and his shot had too much power for Angus Gunn in the Southampton goal.

However, rather than building on their advantage, Tottenham gave themselves a mountain to climb with two moments of madness.

Firstly, Aurier needlessly pulled down Nathan Redmond to see his second yellow card in four minutes to leave his side a man down.

And then with cool heads needed to see out the lead till half-time, Hugo Lloris tried to perform a Johan Cruyff turn inches from his goal line and was dispossessed by Danny Ings, who had the simple task of nudging the ball across the line.

Having shown why they had won just four games in 17 prior to this weekend, Spurs swiftly produced a glimpse of what they are capable of at their best as they retook the lead before the break.

Kane won a header on halfway to spring a counter-attack. Son and Christian Eriksen exchanged passes before the latter found the England captain to drill low into the corner. Minus a man, Tottenham had to hold onto their lead after the break but were rarely troubled by the impotent visitors apart from at set-pieces.

“We cannot be happy because the chance to take something here will not be so big again,” admitted Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. “1-1 against 10 men, to be clinical is the next step of development we need to take.”

Lloris made amends for his earlier error with a fine stop to turn James Ward-Prowse’s long-range free-kick over.

And the France captain then produced an even better stop to claw Maya Yoshida’s powerful header off the line.

“I don’t want anyone to blame him in this action, you need to blame me because I demand him to do what he is doing,” added Pochettino on Lloris’s error. “He is so strong mentally.”

Spurs’ threat on the counter-attack was reduced by the removal of Son on the hour mark, but Kane could have sealed the three points when he fired just wide after a brilliant solo run six minutes from time.