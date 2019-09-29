Former member of the Indian cricket team S Sreesanth believes the difficulties he faced after being banned from the game in 2013 have helped him grow as a person.

Sreesanth was given a life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s disciplinary committee for spot-fixing in the 2013 Indian Premier League season. But the Supreme Court set aside that ban earlier this year and BCCI ombudsman Justice DK Jain then reduced the life bad to seven years. This mean’s the 36-year-old can return to competitive cricket in September next year.

“Sometimes I think it’s good all this has happened as I would have probably retired and settled in Dubai or UK,” Sreesanth was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“There would not have been any major self-transformation. Now I am in control and so many good things are happening – from music, movies, books, web-series, cricket, and politics.”

The two-time World Cup-winning fast bowler also spoke about the sacrifices his family members made during the dark phase in his life.

“I was fortunate not just my wife [when I was in jail, she slept in kitchen as she didn’t want AC or any comforts], and parents but others supported me. Like the film fraternity. Thank god now, my four-year old daughter and two-year old son can watch me play cricket next year. I don’t want them to google my name and see all this fixing. She can see me playing with her own eyes next year.

“In the last few years, I can proudly say that I can now control my subconscious mind and program it positively. Anyone who has lost in business, or very down in life and having dark thoughts, I want to tell them never ever doubt your ability. I want them to think if Sreesanth can come back from hell, then I also can. I want to be an inspiration.”

Sreesanth had made his intentions of getting back to the field clear after his life ban had been lifted earlier this year.

“Your age is as much as you feel. I would again like to play club cricket in Scotland. I wanted to play last year but didn’t get permission. I can’t play club cricket in England at the moment as I have not played first-class cricket for six years now,” he had said.