The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi has entered its business end. For the first time since the league expanded to 12 teams the tournament has followed a double round-robin format with all teams in one single pool unlike two zones in the past two campaigns.

With the league entering its penultimate leg in Panchkula, the race for the playoff sports is reaching its climax and still, four out of the total six sports remain up for grabs.

Only Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have sealed their places into the next stage but there is still the matter of league positions that will determine the difficulty of the route to the final.

The top two sides will directly advance into the semi-finals while the following four teams will have to fight it out in two eliminators to reach the last-four stage.

The fight for the top two spots is also far from over mathematically, but Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors seem to be firmly in the driver’s seat to take those spots.

Here’s a look at what each of the teams need to do to progress to the next stage.

(As of the end of matches on September 28, 2019)

(Points System: Win: 5 points, Tie: 3 points, Loss by less than 8 points: 1 point)

1. Dabang Delhi (P:18, Pts: 77, SD: +72)

The league leaders Dabang Delhi have assured their place in the playoffs and need just a win from their remaining four games to secure direct entry into the semis. Thanks to their superior score difference, Delhi can finish in the top two even if they lose all their games, but lose at least three of those by a margin of seven points or less.

To finish top, Delhi need to win three more games. However, if they beat the Bengal Warriors they would need just two wins to finish in the number one position. Two wins and two defeats by seven-point or lesser margin would also be enough.

Remaining matches: Puneri Paltan (9), Bengal Warriors (2), UP Yoddha (5), U Mumba (6)

Dabang Delhi's match against Bengal Warriors will be a key fixture in the race for the top spot. PKL

2. Bengal Warriors (P:19, Pts: 73, SD: +86)

Like Delhi, the Warriors too have booked their place in the playoffs. However, to confirm their place in the top two, Warriors need to win two out of their last three matches. Even that may not be necessary if teams below them fail to pick up full points from their remaining games.

The Warriors still have an outside chance of finishing top of the points charts. They need to win their remaining three matches that includes a match against Dabang Delhi and hope the current leaders lose another game elsewhere preferably by a margin of more than seven points.

Remaining matches: Dabang Delhi (1), Patna Pirates (10), Tamil Thalaivas (12)

3. Haryana Steelers (P:18, Pts: 60, SD: +23)

The Steelers just need a tie in their remaining four games to secure their playoff spot. They can secure their spot in the top six even if they lose all the games, provided three of those are by less than an eight-point margin.

The Steelers would need to win all their games to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top two and hope the Bengal Warriors don’t win more than a game and also lose at least one game by more than 7 points.

They still have a mathematical possibility of winning the league stage if they win their remaining four matches and Dabang Delhi lose all four with two of those defeats being by more than eight-point margin. As mentioned above, the Warriors would also need to slip up for that to happen; a situation that’s highly unlikely.

Remaining matches: Gujarat Fortunegiants (8), Bengaluru Bulls (4), Telugu Titans (11), U Mumba (6)

4. Bengaluru Bulls (P:19, Pts: 58, SD: +12)

The defending champions Bengaluru Bulls need to win one of their three remaining games to ensure qualification for the playoffs. A tie and two defeats by less than 8 points would also ensure progress, so will two ties and a loss. This may not be necessary if Jaipur Pink Panthers fail to win their remaining two games.

The Bulls, owing to their low score difference have no chance of making the top two. To finish third, the Bulls need to win all their games and hope the Steelers lose two of their games by more than 8 points. They also need to hope UP Yoddha lose one of their remaining four matches.

Remaining matches: Haryana Steelers (3), Jaipur Pink Panthers (7), UP Yoddha (5)

5. UP Yoddha (P:18, Pts: 58, SD: -19)

UP Yoddha too need just a win to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. Like the Bulls, a tie and two defeats by less than 8 points would also ensure progress, so will two ties and a loss.

The Yoddha, by virtue of playing their home leg next, have a mathematical chance of finishing in the top two. They need to win all their games and hope Bengal Warriors lose their matches. They’ll finish on top of points chart if Warriors don’t register more than a tie in their games and Dabang Delhi fail to pick up a single point from hereon.

It’s a possibility that even the UP Yoddha camp won’t entertain.

Yoddha can finish third if they win all their games and Haryana Steelers lose one of their four remaining matches.

Remaining matches: Dabang Delhi (1), Puneri Paltan (9), Telugu Titans (11), Bengaluru Bulls (4)

6. U Mumba (P:18, Pts: 54, SD: +33)

The season two champions U Mumba need to win two of their remaining four matches to ensure qualification. They can also qualify by winning one, tying one and losing the other two by less than 8-point margin. If Jaipur Pink Panthers fail to collect full points from their remaining two matches, a win and a tie could seal the deal for U Mumba.

U Mumba can finish in the top two if they win all their matches and Bengal Warriors fail to register a single point in the remainder of their campaign and UP Yoddha lose a game by more than 7 points. For a top-three finish, U Mumba must win all their games and hope Steelers don’t win more than two matches.

Remaining matches: Tamil Thalaivas (12), Patna Pirates (10), Haryana Steelers (3), Dabang Delhi (1)

Sixth-placed U Mumba have their fate firmly in their own hands. PKL

7. Jaipur Pink Panthers (P:20, Pts: 52, SD: -18)

The Pink Panthers simply must win all their remaining games to trouble the four teams above them. If they win their two matches, they must hope U Mumba don’t accumulate more than 7 points in their remaining four games. That means if U Mumba win one and tie another, they will be out of the Pink Panthers’ reach. Steelers, Bulls and UP Yoddha will all be out of reach of Pink Panthers if they win just one of their remaining matches.

If JPP win one and tie the other, they would need U Mumba to lose three of their four games by a margin of more than 7 points. With just a win and a loss in their remaining two matches, Pink Panthers will be eliminated with a U Mumba tie or a win.

To sum it up, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ best hope is to win all their matches and hope U Mumba slip up.

Remaining matches: Bengaluru Bulls (4), Tamil Thalaivas (12)

8. Gujarat Fortunegiants (P:19, Pts: 44, SD: +15)

The Fortunegiants need a mini-miracle to reach the next stage. A win for U Mumba and single points for UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls would see them eliminated from the tournament even if they win their remaining matches. They would also want the Pink Panthers to lose one of their matches in order to stay alive. Drop more points and the Fortunegiants will be eliminated.

Remaining matches: Haryana Steelers (3), Patna Pirates (10), Telugu Titans (11)

9. Puneri Paltan (P:19, Pts: 42, SD: -51)

The Anup Kumar-coached side are all but out of contention for the playoffs. They need to win all their games and hope U Mumba lose all games and two of those by more than 7 points.

They would also need Jaipur Pink Panthers to not win any games and Gujarat Fortunegiants to lose at least one game.

And they have tough fixtures coming up as well.

Remaining matches: Dabang Delhi (1), Telugu Titans (11), UP Yoddha (5)

A dejected Pardeep Narwal watches on as Patna Pirates lose a match in Pro Kabaddi. PKL

10. Patna Pirates (P:19, Pts: 40, SD: -1)

The three-time champions have had a campaign to forget. Despite Pardeep Narwal’s heroics that sees him among the top three raiders in the league again, the Pirates have been let down by their erratic defence.

They still have a mathematical possibility of making it to the playoffs though. They need to win their remaining games and hope U Mumba don’t pick up a single point from hereon. They can do a bit about it as they face U Mumba next in the league.

The Pirates would also need Jaipur Pink Panthers to lose their remaining games; and also require the Gujarat Fortunegiants and Puneri Paltan to drop points.

Remaining matches: U Mumba (6), Gujarat Fortunegiants (8), Bengal Warriors (2)

11. Telugu Titans (P:19, Pts: 39, SD: -39)

The Telugu Titans still have four games left but they simply must win them all to have any chance. However, they would need U Mumba to not win a single match in the remaining campaign. A tie and two defeats by less than 8 points for U Mumba would also be enough to eliminate the Titans even if they win all their games.

They would need the teams above them in the table to slip up as well, especially the Pink Panthers who can eliminate the Titans.

Remaining matches: Puneri Paltan (9), Haryana Steelers (3), Gujarat Fortunegiants (8), UP Yoddha (5)

12. Tamil Thalaivas (P:19, Pts: 30, SD: -113)

The Thalaivas have had an embarrassing season and are set to grab the wooden spoon for the third straight season. They have no chance of making it to the playoffs.

They have possibilities to avoid the wooden spoon, but their performances of late appear to be of a team waiting for the campaign to end. If they win their remaining three matches they can rise as high as eighth but that’s a possibility few in the Tamil Thalaivas camp appear to believe in. Their performances show they are resigned to their fate: another wooden spoon.

Remaining matches: U Mumba (6), Jaipur Pink Panthers (7), Bengal Warriors (2)