The uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian cricket team has led to constant speculation about the wicketkeeper-batsman’s retirement. Dhoni last featured for the Men in Blue during their heartbreaking semi-final defeat against New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and has been out of action since then.

It is learnt, the 38-year-old will also miss the upcoming home series against Bangladesh in November along with the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

While calling retirement decision as a ‘very individual’ call, former India opener Gambhir stated that he doesn’t see Dhoni playing the next cricket World Cup.

“I feel that retirement is a very individual decision. Till the time you want to play you are allowed to play, but you do have to look at the future as well. I do not see Dhoni playing the next World Cup,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“So whoever is the captain (then), Virat or anyone else, should have the courage to say so, that this player is not fitting into the scheme of things. It’s time for some of the youngsters to get groomed in the next four-five years because ultimately it is not about Dhoni, it is about the country,” he added.

Gambhir further added it was time to look to the future and hand more opportunities to youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

“It is not about Dhoni staying on for the next cricket World Cup, it is about winning the next cricket World Cup. You might want to give opportunity to Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, or any young cricketer. They should get the opportunity I think personally if you ask me, I think it’s time for Indian cricket to look beyond Dhoni,” Gambhir said.

Earlier this month, India captain Virat Kohli revealed that Dhoni will continue to be a valuable part of the Indian team as long as he is available.

“One great thing about him is that, he thinks for Indian cricket. And whatever we [team management] think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there. The kind of mindset he has had about grooming youngsters and giving them opportunities, and he is still the same person.

“Look, the experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. I mean there are a numerous number of times people have given up on sportsmen and they have proved people wrong and he has done that many times in his career as well. As long as he is available and continues to play, he is going to be very valuable. When you decide to stop playing is an absolutely individual thing, and no one else should have an opinion on it, that’s what I think,” Kohli had said.